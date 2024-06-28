In brief Simplifying... In brief President Droupadi Murmu's recent Parliament address sparked controversy due to her criticism of the 1975 Emergency and examination irregularities.

She assured a fair investigation into the alleged NEET-UG exam paper leaks and highlighted the government's increased funding for Northeastern Region development.

The opposition, however, voiced concerns over ongoing violence in Manipur.

Parliament session: Modi's reply to Motion of Thanks next week

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:27 am Jun 28, 202410:27 am

What's the story Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur will on Friday introduce the Motion of Thanks for the President's address in the Lok Sabha, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to respond on July 2 (Tuesday). Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, the BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi will present the motion, with the PM likely responding on July 3 (Wednesday). Notably, according to parliamentary traditions, both Houses debate and pass motions thanking the President for the address.

On Thursday

President Murmu's address stirs row

President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament on Thursday drew sharp criticism from the opposition for two mentions — examination irregularities and the Emergency. She called the 1975 Emergency, imposed by Indira Gandhi's Congress government, "the biggest and darkest chapter of direct attack on the Constitution." This reference, the third this week following mentions by Prime Minister Modi and Speaker Om Birla, drew a particularly sharp reaction from the Congress.

Paper leaks

Government committed to fair investigation: President Murmu on NEET

In her customary joint address at the start of the session, President Murmu highlighted the government's various achievements, including its widespread welfare schemes. She also addressed concerns about irregularities and alleged paper leaks, especially the NEET-UG exam, which have caused an uproar and cast a shadow over academic processes. "Regarding the recent instances of paper leak in some examinations, my government is committed to a fair investigation and ensuring strict punishment to the culprits," she said.

Violence in Manipur

Opposition chants 'Manipur...Manipur' during President's address

The opposition also raised the issue of ongoing violence in Manipur. During the President's mention of the government's efforts to achieve lasting peace in the Northeast, chants of "Manipur...Manipur" were heard. "My government has increased the allocation for the development of the Northeastern Region by more than four times, in the last 10 years," she said.