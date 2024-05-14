Next Article

2nd NEET aspirant goes missing from Kota within a week

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:34 am May 14, 202410:34 am

What's the story A 19-year-old student from Bihar preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test has mysteriously disappeared from Kota, Rajasthan. This took place within a week of another similar disappearance. The student was living in a paying guest accommodation in Kota for two years to prepare for the undergraduate medical entrance exam. His younger brother had joined him just a month ago. The disappearance happened around 1:00am on Sunday, exactly one week after this year's NEET exam which took place on May 5.

Investigation

Student leaves behind note, police launch investigation

The student left a note stating, "My exam didn't not go well. Find me around Kota Barrage." His absence was reported to the police by the landlord who subsequently registered a missing persons case and informed the family. The student's father arrived in Kota later that day. Local police officer Arvind Bhardwaj confirmed that they are investigating the matter using CCTV footage and expressed hope that the student will be found soon.

Background

Younger brother found the student missing

Bhardwaj revealed that the missing student was academically strong and had performed well in exams. He added, "He was stressed out after giving the exam. His younger brother said that when he opened his eyes at 2:00am, his brother was not in the room." On May 6, a 19-year-old NEET aspirant from Rajasthan's Gangapur district also went missing in similar circumstances. Search is on to locate the missing teens.