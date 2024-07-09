Inside Novo-Ogaryovo, Putin's residence where he hosted PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first day in Moscow included a golf cart ride, a walk through the stables, and a dinner at Russian President Vladimir Putin's official residence, Novo-Ogaryovo. Upon PM Modi's arrival in Russia, Putin expressed his appreciation for the visit. He said, "You are welcome here, friend. I'm really happy to see you." Here's what we know about the residence where Putin hosted PM Modi.
Putin's historic residence, Novo-Ogaryovo
Novo-Ogaryovo, located in the Odintsovsky District of Moscow Oblast, has been Putin's official residence since 2000. The estate was originally constructed in the 19th Century for Grand Duke Sergei Alexandrovich, Emperor Alexander III's brother. Throughout the Soviet era and beyond, it served as a state residence and guest house for foreign dignitaries and a venue for government committees.
A peek into Putin's luxurious estate
The Novo-Ogaryovo estate boasts a main villa, sports and health complex, helicopter terminal, and private railway stations. An architect who worked on the property in 2021 revealed it also includes a private hospital, six-storey reception building, ice rink, and a luxury sauna estimated to cost $15 million. In 2023, Putin reportedly added a new "tsar's village" for his family around the residence.
Novo-Ogaryovo: A private retreat for world leaders
Unlike the United States White House, Novo-Ogaryovo is not open to the public. However, Putin has welcomed several world leaders at this private estate, including former US Presidents George W Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama in 2009. These high-profile visits underscore the estate's role as a venue for international diplomacy.
Putin's other properties across Russia
In addition to Novo-Ogaryovo, Putin reportedly owns several other properties across Russia. These include a dacha in Foros known as Wisteria, Bocharov Ruchey in Sochi recognized as one of Putin's summer homes, a residence in Russia's Novgorod region named Valdai, and a large estate referred to as "Putin's Palace." Despite these numerous properties, the Kremlin remains the main official residence of the Russian President.