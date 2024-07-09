In brief Simplifying... In brief On his first visit to Russia since starting his third term, PM Modi pledged to triple his efforts to make India the world's third-largest economy.

PM Modi addresses Indian diaspora in Moscow

'Priye Moscowa...': PM Modi addresses Indian diaspora in Russia

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the Indian diaspora in Moscow, who greeted him with chants of "Modi, Modi." The PM started his speech greeting the crowd as "Priye Moscowa," thanking them for attending the event. He said India-Russia relationship is based on mutual trust and respect. "Every Indian sees Russia as a trusted friend, a companion of good and bad times," the PM added, commending Russian President Vladimir Putin for his efforts in strengthening the bilateral ties.

Development plans

PM Modi talks about India's progress, future goals

In his first visit to Russia after starting his third term as the PM, Modi highlighted India's rapid development over the past decade, attributing its success to the support of its 140 crore citizens and Indians worldwide. "I have taken an oath to work three-times faster...with three-times more strength in my third term," he said, adding that he plans to make India world's third-largest economy. "Today's India is full of self-confidence...and this confidence is our biggest capital," PM Modi said.

Diplomatic expansion

India to open two new consulates in Russia

During his visit, Modi announced that India has decided to open two new consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg, Russia. This move is aimed at further easing mobility and trade between the two nations. He also highlighted India's achievements in space exploration and digital transactions, saying, "India was the country which sent Chandrayaan to a place on the moon where no country has gone before and has given the world the most reliable model for digital transactions."

Historic visit

PM Modi's 2-day visit to Russia

Modi's visit to Russia was at the invitation of President Putin to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. This trip marked Modi's first visit to Russia since the conflict in Ukraine began in 2022. After concluding his visit, Modi is set to depart for Austria, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the nation in 40 years.