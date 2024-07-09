In brief Simplifying... In brief Indian Prime Minister Modi was honored with Russia's top civilian award, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle, reflecting the strong ties between the two nations.

Modi, on his first international trip since his third term began and the first since the Russia-Ukraine war, emphasized the importance of the India-Russia relationship and the need for peace and stability.

The award, established in 1698, is Russia's oldest state decoration, given for outstanding civilian or military merit.

Modi receives Russia's highest civilian honor

Moscow: PM Modi conferred with Russia's top civilian honor

By Ramya Patelkhana 08:27 pm Jul 09, 202408:27 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday formally received Russia's highest civilian honor, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called, in Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin presented the prestigious award—originally announced in 2019—in recognition of Modi's efforts to foster partnership and friendship between India and Russia. Upon receiving the honor, Modi—on a two-day trip to Moscow—expressed gratitude toward Putin and Russia, remarking it was not only an honor for all Indians but a testament to India-Russia's enduring friendship.

Watch: Putin presents Modi with Order of St. Andrew

Bilateral relations

Modi highlights importance of India-Russia ties

Furthermore, Modi emphasized the significance of the India-Russia relationship, noting that it has strengthened under Putin's leadership over the past 25 years. He also called for further encouragement and support for people-to-people partnerships to ensure a better future for both nations. Modi referred to the award as a reflection of both countries' centuries-old friendship, calling it a samman (honor) for 1.4 billion Indians.

Modi expresses gratitude

Must make concerted efforts for peace, stability: Modi

Presenting the honor to Modi, Putin said, "It is the testimony to Russia's sincere gratitude for the significant contribution you are making to strengthening ties between the two nations. You have always actively advocated broader contacts with our country." Expressing gratitude, the Indian PM noted, "The India-Russia partnership is critical. We believe that for peace and stability, we must continue to make concerted efforts. We will work in this direction constantly."

About top honor

History, significance of Russian award

The Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called was established in 1698 by Tsar Peter the Great in honor of Saint Andrew, the first apostle of Jesus and patron saint of Russia. The award—Russia's oldest state decoration—is bestowed in a single class for outstanding civilian or military merit. The ceremony on Tuesday was held at Grand Kremlin Palace's Hall of the Order of Saint Andrew, which, interestingly, housed the throne during the Tsarist era.

Diplomatic visits

Modi's recognition, visits to Russia

The honor Modi was presented with on Tuesday was bestowed upon him in 2019 for his contributions to developing a strategic India-Russia partnership. Notably, the Indian prime minister's Russia visit marks his first international trip since assuming office for a third term. It is also his first trip to Moscow since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022. His last visit to Russia was in 2019 when he attended a forum in Vladivostok.