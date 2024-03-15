Next Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin told government officials that space projects should be a priority

Establishing nuclear power unit in space is Russia's priority: Putin

By Snehadri Sarkar 03:04 pm Mar 15, 202403:04 pm

What's the story Russian President Vladimir Putin has told government officials that space projects, including setting up a nuclear power unit in space, should be a priority and get proper financing, local media reports said. "Russia has good competencies and, moreover, even has such reserves that we can be proud of, which we can count on in the future," Putin said during a meeting with members of the government.

Putin's meeting

Setting priorities right: Putin to Russian officials

While stating that the Kremlin needs to "set priorities" right, the Russian president highlighted existing issues that "require additional attention," state news agency TASS reported. "It seems that we are all used to the fact that we have such competencies that other countries do not possess, but we need to pay special attention to them so that they develop...can be used in the future to solve those tasks that can...be solved with the help of these technologies," Putin said.

Russia-China project

Russia's project with China to install nuclear reactor on moon

"We need to finance it on time," Putin reportedly said pointing as an example to a nuclear power unit that would operate in space. Last week, Yuri Borisov—the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos—disclosed that Russia and China are working on a project to place a nuclear reactor on the moon between 2033 and 2035. In 2021, Roscosmos and the China National Space Administration signed a memorandum on their governments' behalf to collaborate in building an International Lunar Research Station.

EMP weapon

Russia's pursuit of nuclear space weaponry raises global concerns

Putin's reported statement follows recent claims that Russia is endeavoring to produce a nuclear space weapon capable of severely disrupting a wide array of government and commercial satellites. This weapon, known to military space experts as a nuclear electromagnetic pulse (EMP), would emit a powerful EMP and a surge of highly charged particles upon detonation. Once deployed, it could traverse through space, posing a significant threat to satellites orbiting Earth. commercial satellites.

Putin's statement

Putin warns the West: Russia is ready for nuclear war

On Wednesday, Putin cautioned the West that his country is prepared for nuclear war and would view any US troop deployment to Ukraine as a major escalation. "From a military-technical point of view, we are, of course, ready," he said, while also noting that as of now he doesn't see a need for it. "(In the US) there are enough specialists in the field of Russian-American relations and in the field of strategic restraint," he said.