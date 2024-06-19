In brief Simplifying... In brief Air India is set to enhance its domestic flight experience by introducing a premium economy class in July.

The new class will be part of a three-tier configuration, including business and economy, in two refitted A320neo aircraft.

The airline's CEO, Campbell Wilson, sees this as a significant step towards improving the flying experience and plans to extend this three-class cabin to the entire full-service narrow-body fleet within a year. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The routes have not been disclosed

Air India's domestic flights getting premium economy class this July

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:43 pm Jun 19, 202401:43 pm

What's the story Air India has announced the introduction of a premium economy class on certain domestic routes, starting in July. This marks the first time the airline has decided to offer premium economy cabins on its narrow-body airplanes. Until now, Vistara was the only Indian carrier providing a premium economy-class travel option on domestic routes. The service will be available on two newly refitted A320neo aircraft.

Inside

A look at the cabin configuration

The premium economy class will be part of a three-class configuration, including business and economy options. The two A320neo aircraft have been refitted to accommodate eight business class seats, 24 premium economy seats with extra legroom, and 132 economy seats. This new configuration aims to provide a wider range of choices for passengers, according to Air India's statement.

CEO's statement

A step toward enhancing flying experience

CEO and MD at Air India, Campbell Wilson, stated that bringing three-class cabins to the narrow-body fleet, and starting of interior refits are important steps in enhancing the flying experience. He added that this latest upgrade complements the improved wide-body experience available on the A350 fleet and new B777s. The airline plans to introduce these three-class cabins to its entire full-service narrow-body fleet over the next year.