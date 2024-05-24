Next Article

JLR to manufacture Range Rover SUVs locally in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:39 pm May 24, 202404:39 pm

What's the story Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a subsidiary of Tata Motors, has announced that it will begin local manufacturing of two of its most popular SUVs, the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, in India. This marks the first time these models will be made outside the UK. The production will take place at JLR's facility in Pune and deliveries of these locally-made SUVs will start soon.

Pricing announcement

Pricing details for locally-produced Range Rover models

The locally-produced Range Rover 3.0-liter HSE LWB is priced at ₹2.36 crore, while the Range Rover 3.0-liter petrol Autobiography version is set at ₹2.60 crore (before taxes). The Range Rover Sport, offered in both diesel and petrol versions, carries a price tag of ₹1.40 crore (ex-showroom). These prices were announced during the inauguration of the first experiential center for the brand in India, known as the Range Rover House in Alibaug.

Market growth

JLR's expansion in India due to growing popularity

According to Lennard Hoornik, Chief Commercial Officer at JLR, the decision to manufacture these models locally, is a direct result of their growing popularity in India. "Over the last few years, India has witnessed steady and spectacular economic growth and is poised to grow consistently in the future as well," said Hoornik. This move will supplement production already taking place at Solihull in the UK since 1970.

Sales surge

JLR's impressive sales growth in India

JLR has reported significant sales growth in India over recent years, although specific numbers were not disclosed. Retail sales for FY24 alone have climbed by 160%, indicating a growing demand for these luxury SUVs among discerning buyers, and celebrated personalities across the country. Geraldine Ingham, Managing Director of Range Rover, said, "This is an unprecedented success story and India is a very important part of it."

Future prospects

JLR's future plans and expectations in India

Rajan Amba, Managing Director of JLR India, expressed pride over this development: "This is a proud moment for all of us in India, as we become the first country to locally manufacture the iconic Range Rover." By increasing localization, JLR aims to improve pricing and appeal to a wider customer base in India. Meanwhile, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Group, expressed confidence about future sales growth in India.

Price reduction

Local production to reduce prices and boost sales

Amba emphasized that local production would significantly reduce prices and boost sales. "This local assembly will enable us to benefit from the duty structure, reducing prices by approximately 18-22%," he said. Amba added that JLR plans to double its business in India over the next three years, by introducing innovative products and leveraging Tata Group's ecosystem. This move is expected to make these luxury vehicles more accessible to Indian customers.