Next Article

There are no mechanical changes

Kia Motors expands color palette for Seltos SUV in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:13 pm May 24, 202402:13 pm

What's the story Kia Motors has broadened the color spectrum for Seltos's base HTE variant. Previously limited to Clear White and Sparkling Silver, the trim now boasts five additional exterior colors. This expansion brings the total number of exterior shades for the variant to seven. Among the new colors introduced is Pewter Olive, a shade previously exclusive to higher variants of the SUV. The remaining four new shades are Imperial Blue, Gravity Gray, Intense Red, and Aurora Black Pearl.

Engine

A look at the performance

It's crucial to note that the new color options for the Seltos HTE are all single-tone. Dual-tone options are only available starting from the GTX+ variants. Underneath its vibrant exterior, the base HTE model is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. This engine setup can deliver 113hp of power and 144Nm of peak torque, offering a fuel efficiency of 17km/liter as per Kia's claims.

Cost

Features and pricing

The base variant of the Kia Seltos is not short on features, equipped with a 4.2-inch color TFT as the driver display, and halogen projector headlights. Despite being a base model, it ensures safety with standard features including six airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, Hill Assist, and Electronic Stability Control (ESC). The Kia Seltos is priced between ₹10.90-20.35 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, competing with Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.