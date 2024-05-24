Next Article

Ola Electric is also developing electric rickshaws

Ola Electric patents removable battery design for light two-wheelers

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:02 pm May 24, 202401:02 pm

What's the story Ola Electric, a key player in India's electric vehicle industry, has patented a design for a removable electric battery. This development was revealed after the firm unveiled design patents for new electric bikes. The patented battery is intended for use in an EV, and is not limited to two-wheelers as Ola is also working on developing electric rickshaws.

Removable batteries: A unique feature

Currently, among all reputable Indian electric scooter manufacturers, only the Hero-owned VIDA brand offers removable batteries with its V1 models. Other companies such as TVS, Ather, Bajaj (under the Chetak brand), and even Ola do not have any products with a removable battery. This makes Ola's patented design a unique feature in the Indian market.

Ola's shift in strategy

Interestingly, when Ola acquired Dutch start-up Etergo and its product, the AppScooter, it significantly re-engineered the scooter and removed the original removable battery setup. However, now that Ola has established itself in India's market, it appears to be reconsidering this feature. This shift in strategy could potentially change the dynamics of electric vehicle offerings by Ola.

Ola's future plans: Beyond two-wheelers

In addition to e-scooters, Ola is also hard at work on electric motorbikes, cars, and rickshaws. While it's too early to definitively state which type of vehicle these removable batteries will be used in, it's likely that they will be more suited to lighter two-wheelers and three-wheelers than to Ola Electric's car. This indicates a broadening of Ola's focus in the electric vehicle industry.