By Pradnesh Naik 11:26 am Feb 08, 202411:26 am

What's the story BMW is gearing up to expand its EV lineup in India. The newest to join the all-electric range will be the new-generation i5 e-sedan. The automaker will likely introduce the eDrive40 trim of the sedan on our shores by March. It will be sold alongside the petrol-powered 5 Series. To recall, production of the capable EV began in June 2023 at the company's largest European facility in Dinglfing, Germany.

With a massive 84.4kWh battery pack, the BMW i5 eDrive40 boasts a range of up to 475km on a single charge. The single-motor setup generates a peak power of 335hp. The electric sedan can sprint from 0 to 96km/h in just 5.7 seconds, with power directed to the rear wheels. A more powerful i5 M60 variant is also available internationally, offering 592hp of peak power. However, it is unlikely that the i5 M60 model will arrive in India.

Inside the BMW i5, you'll find cutting-edge features powered by the automaker's new OS 8.5 software. A 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity and a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster will help amplify the in-cabin experience for the driver and passengers. Similar to Tesla's EVs, the i5 allows owners to access streaming services and play video games on the infotainment panel when the vehicle is parked.