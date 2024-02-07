Bajaj Pulsar N160 exclusively offers dual-channel ABS

How 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150, N160 differ from their predecessors

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:40 pm Feb 07, 202405:40 pm

What's the story Bajaj Auto has officially launched the 2024 Pulsar N150 and N160 models in India, following their recent reveal. Both motorcycles are now available in two versions, and their bookings are open. Deliveries are expected to commence very soon. The base models of both bikes maintain the previous-generation digi-analog instrument cluster, and are identical to the 2023 models in almost all aspects.

Upgrades

New features in top variants

The upgraded variant of the Pulsar N150 now features a new LCD dashboard with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to accept or reject calls when their phone is connected. Additionally, the N150 now includes a rear disc brake, but continues to use single-channel ABS only. In contrast, the Bajaj Pulsar N160 exclusively offers dual-channel ABS, making it the sole motorcycle in its class to provide this feature.

Performance

A look at the powertrains

Bajaj Pulsar N150 draws power from a 149.68cc, fuel-injected engine that makes 14hp of power and 13.5Nm of torque. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The Pulsar N160 is fueled by a 164.82cc, single-cylinder mill that puts out 15.8hp of power and 14.6Nm of torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox too.

Cost

Price details and comparison with rivals

The starting prices for the Pulsar N150 and N160's base models remain unchanged at Rs. 1.18 lakh and Rs. 1.31 lakh, respectively. The top variant of the N150 is priced at Rs. 1.24 lakh, while the N160's premium version costs Rs. 1.33 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). When compared to rivals like the 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Bajaj's offerings deliver a variety of features and options for customers seeking performance and value in this segment.