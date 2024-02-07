SKODA is developing an electric Octavia set to debut later this decade (Representative image)

SKODA Octavia (facelift) to debut on February 14

By Mudit Dube 12:25 pm Feb 07, 202412:25 pm

What's the story SKODA is gearing up to reveal the revamped Octavia on February 14, showcasing a more stylish design through a series of sketches. The updated Octavia will sport new bumpers, a refreshed front grille and modern headlights. The company has assured that the Sportline and high-end RS versions will still be available. Although there's no official word on powertrains, it's anticipated that the previous 1.5-liter turbo petrol, 2.0-liter turbo diesel, and mild-hybrid options will make a comeback.

Pure EV model

Octavia EV and India launch possibilities

In addition to the facelift model, SKODA is developing an electric Octavia set to debut later this decade. It will boast an 89kWh battery with a WLTP range of around 600km and a charging rate of up to 200kW. Currently, there is no word on whether Octavia (facelift) will reach India, where it has sold over 100,000 units in its 20-year history. It was discontinued in India in April 2023.

New EV for India

ENYAQ iV to launch in India later this year

At the recently concluded Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi, SKODA unveiled the ENYAQ iV. It will launch later this year as the company's first all-electric model in the Indian market. The EV has a 77kWh battery and a dual motor setup that produces 265hp. The claimed range is of 513km per charge. Key highlights of the SUV include Level-2 ADAS functions, dual screens for the instrument console and infotainment system, and a premium cabin.