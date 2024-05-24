Next Article

It should launch around the festive season

Yezdi Adventure 350 spied on test in India: Expected features

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:17 am May 24, 202411:17 am

What's the story The upcoming Yezdi Adventure 350 has been spotted undergoing further testing, roughly a month after its initial sighting in April. The test mule appears to be in the final stages of preparation for production, with an expected debut in the coming months. No significant design changes are anticipated for the Adventure model, which will likely retain its tall stance and round headlight.

Engine updates

Engine modifications expected

The majority of changes to the Yezdi Adventure 350 are expected to focus on the engine. The bike is predicted to be equipped with the Jawa 350's motor. Improvements in overall NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) levels are anticipated, along with enhanced refinement. Adjustments may also be made to the exhaust routing for better heat dissipation compared to the current model.

Performance

Yezdi Adventure 350's power figures and gearbox unchanged

Despite the modifications, no major changes are expected for the 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine's power figures. The engine should continue to deliver nearly 30hp and around 30Nm. It will be connected to a six-speed gearbox. A notable change observed in the test model is the absence of tank braces, which could enhance the bike's weight distribution.

Design details

Rider ergonomics and wheel specs

The rider ergonomics of the Yezdi Adventure 350 appear to remain unchanged, with an upright position. The bike is fitted with similar 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels equipped with block-pattern tires. A different swingarm was observed on the test model, but it could simply be a test unit. Despite the absence of tank braces in the test model, they may still be available as an optional accessory.

Availability

Expected price and market competition

The updated Yezdi Adventure 350 is predicted to launch around the festive season, at a slightly higher price point than its predecessor. The current model ranges from ₹2.16 lakh to ₹2.2 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon release, it will compete with rivals such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Suzuki V-Strom 250 SX, KTM 250 Adventure, BMW G 310 GS, and KTM 390 Adventure in the ADV category.