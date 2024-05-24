Next Article

Mahindra XUV 3XO's AX5, AX5 L variants see high demand

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:04 am May 24, 202410:04 am

What's the story The Mahindra XUV 3XO has garnered significant customer interest, with the company announcing last week that it has already bagged around 50,000 bookings for the SUV. Deliveries are set to commence on May 26. Dealers have reported a waiting period of up to six months for some variants, with the mid-spec AX5 and AX5 L trims being the most popular among customers.

Trims

Features and pricing of popular models

The AX5 variant of the Mahindra XUV 3XO is priced at ₹10.69 lakh. It includes features like 16-inch diamond cut alloys, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, connected car tech, TPMS, a reverse camera, and electrically adjustable wing mirrors. The AX5 L is priced from ₹11.99 lakh onward, and offers Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree-view camera, an electronic parking brake, and a cooled glove box. Interestingly, neither of these popular variants include the 'first-in-class' panoramic sunroof option.

Popularity

Top-spec variants and customer color preferences

The XUV 3XO AX7 and AX7 L, which include the sunroof, have also gathered a significant number of bookings in some cities. In terms of exterior paint shades, Nebula Blue and Everest White, are proving to be customer favorites across all variants. These are followed by Gravity Gray and Stealth Black. The popularity of these colors suggests that customers prioritize important convenience features, over luxury additions like the panoramic sunroof.

Schedule

Delivery and dispatch details

Deliveries for the AX5, AX5 L, MX3, and MX3 Pro trims of the Mahindra XUV 3XO will commence on May 26. However, dispatches for the MX1, MX2, and MX2 Pro versions have not yet begun, and are expected to start by late June. The AX7 and AX7 L models are expected to be dispatched by early July.