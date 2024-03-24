Next Article

What's the story Despite Mahindra's efforts to ramp up production, the waiting periods for the Scorpio-N and XUV700 models remain a significant concern for potential buyers in India. The company is infamous for its extended waiting periods, which can sometimes surpass a year. Even with an increase in production for these cars, customers continue to face long waits for their dream SUVs on our shores.

Waiting periods differ across major cities

The average waiting period for the Mahindra Scorpio-N in major cities is around six months. In New Delhi and Bangalore, customers are likely to wait six months, while in Mumbai the wait is slightly shorter at five months. Hyderabad has a waiting period of six to eight months, Pune four to five months, and Chennai has the longest wait of eight months. Other cities like Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Indore, Chandigarh, and Noida have waiting periods ranging from three to seven months.

Increased production still can't meet high demand

The main reason behind these extended waits is the persistent high demand for these vehicles. Despite Mahindra's attempts to boost production capacity, the demand continues to exceed supply resulting in these prolonged waiting periods. This supply-demand imbalance is a significant factor contributing to the lengthy wait times experienced by customers across various cities.

Mahindra launches new Scorpio-N variant

Amid these lengthy wait times, Mahindra has launched a new version of the Scorpio-N SUV, named the "Z8 Select" or Z8 S. This model, starting at Rs. 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom), is available with both petrol and diesel engine options. The carmaker also introduced a stunning Midnight Black color option. The Mahindra Scorpio-N serves as a body-on-frame alternative to the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Mahindra XUV700.