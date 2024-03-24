Next Article

Once launched, the SUPERB will be the flagship model for SKODA in India

SKODA set to unveil six new models in India

By Pradnesh Naik 02:41 pm Mar 24, 202402:41 pm

What's the story Czech automaker SKODA has disclosed its strategy to roll out six new passenger vehicles in the Indian market, within the next year. The star of this lineup will be an all-new compact SUV, manufactured in India and scheduled for launch in March 2025. The compact model is currently being evaluated for five potential monikers: KWIQ, KARIQ, KYROQ, KYMAQ, and KYLAQ.

Features

Compact SUV to share base with KUSHAQ and SLAVIA

The upcoming compact SUV will be built on the MQB A0 IN base, which is also utilized in SKODA's KUSHAQ and SLAVIA models. This shared base approach will facilitate competitive pricing for the new vehicle. The forthcoming model, designed as a five-seater, will be equipped with a 1.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine and provide both manual and automatic gearbox options.

Expected rivals

SKODA's upcoming SUV to rival popular cars

The new compact SUV is anticipated to rival other popular models in the Indian market such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai VENUE, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger. The vehicle's design will take cues from the KUSHAQ model and feature a split headlamp cluster based on teaser images. The new-age entry-level model will be loaded with features and won't have a Volkswagen counterpart.

Revamped cars

Revamped KUSHAQ and SLAVIA models likely as well

Alongside the compact SUV, SKODA intends to launch revamped versions of the KUSHAQ and SLAVIA next year. These refreshed models are likely to incorporate features like a Level-2 ADAS suite and a 360-degree-view camera system, among others. Both exterior and interior revamps are planned, with the aim of prolonging the lifespan of these existing cars.

Expectation

New-generation KODIAQ may join SKODA's Indian lineup

The new generation KODIAQ might also be launched within the next 12 months, although this is yet to be confirmed. The second-generation model is constructed on the MQB EVO platform and boasts significant enhancements, both inside and out. It's probable that it will keep the capable 2.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine unchanged, generating 190hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque.

Popular sedans

SKODA to bring back SUPERB and OCTAVIA

SKODA has plans to bring back the popular SUPERB and OCTAVIA models to the Indian market. The fourth generation SUPERB is expected to make a comeback in the next few months, albeit via the CBU route before entering local assembly. While the launch timeline for the OCTAVIA remains unknown, it is anticipated to arrive in early-2025.