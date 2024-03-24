Next Article

The new headlight system might first be used in the BMW R 1300 GS

BMW Motorrad files patent for enhanced motorcycle headlight system

By Pradnesh Naik 02:24 pm Mar 24, 202402:24 pm

What's the story BMW Motorrad has filed a patent application focused on improving headlight performance during cornering. The aim is to keep the motorcycle headlight steady and focused on the road's apex. The system, managed by an inertial measurement unit (IMU), is engineered to increase visibility and safety for riders. This innovation is inspired by gimbals used on cameras and signifies a notable progression in the German marque's continuous efforts to improve cornering headlight systems.

Advancements

Features of previous models and advancements in the new patent

Earlier BMW models, like the R 1250 GS, featured lights that adjusted within their casings to offset lean and pitch. The Headlight Pro adaptive cornering option enabled the low-beam light to pivot up to 35-degree in either direction, balancing lean during turns and adjusting for pitch changes due to variations in ride height and load. The new patent application takes this idea further by placing the entire headlight unit on a three-axis gimbal.

About new system

Gimbal-based system and IMU control in new patent

The new patent application suggests placing the whole headlight unit on a three-axis gimbal, akin to those used for stabilizing cameras or smartphones while recording. The first axis keeps the headlight balanced as the bike leans, the second offsets pitch to maintain front-to-rear equilibrium, and the third allows the light to turn towards a corner's apex. This system is managed by an IMU that tracks pitch, lean, and yaw, ensuring headlight stability even as the bike maneuvers beneath it.

Applications

Potential for rider-assisted systems and adaptive matrix headlights

The patent application's undisclosed purpose for the built-in camera could potentially lead to the development of additional rider-assist systems or adaptive matrix headlights. These advanced headlights selectively dim sections of the high beam to prevent blinding other drivers while ensuring optimal road lighting. The patent discloses that BMW Motorrad has combined the gimbal, camera, and LED matrix headlight into one unit, creating opportunities for introducing selective auto-dimming technology to motorcycles.