The BE.05 will be the first EV to debut from Mahindra's new-age 'Born Electric' range

These coupe cars will be launched in India soon

By Pradnesh Naik 01:13 pm Mar 24, 2024

What's the story The Indian automotive industry is preparing for an influx of new coupe cars in the coming year. Tata Motors is gearing up to introduce the electric variant of the Curvv in the following months, with its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) version scheduled for Q3 2024. The Curvv EV will be based on the Acti.ev platform and promises a range of over 500km on a single charge.

Upcoming Mahindra cars

Mahindra gears up to unveil two new models

Mahindra is also gearing up to launch two new models next year, the XUV.e9 and BE.05. Both vehicles will sport a coupe-like design, akin to Tata Motors's forthcoming Curvv model. The XUV.e9, slated for an April 2025 release, will utilize the INGLO platform. It is projected to feature an 80kWh battery pack with a potential range of up to 450km. On the other hand, the BE.05 will initiate a fresh line of Mahindra EVs.

Toyota's Fronx rival

Toyota's Urban Cruiser TAISOR slated for April 2024 unveiling

Toyota is set to reveal its rebranded version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, dubbed the Urban Cruiser Taisor, on April 3, 2024. The compact five-door SUV coupe will feature subtle exterior and interior modifications compared to its original model. However, it will maintain its mechanical attributes, including a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol motor and a 1.0-liter, turbocharged, three-cylinder petrol engine, ahead of its market debut.

Citroen's quirky offering

Citroen's C3X set to pioneer new midsize coupe segment

Citroen plans to introduce its C3X in India by mid-2024, leading the way for a new coupe segment. Despite its high-riding crossover stature, its fastback design will position it as a competitor to mid-size sedans like the Honda City and Hyundai VERNA. The C3X will utilize the heavily localized CMP platform found in the C3 and C3 Aircross. It will be equipped with a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, offering both manual and automatic gearbox options.