Features of Harley-Davidson's LiveWire S2 Mulholland electric cruiser explained

By Pradnesh Naik 11:51 am Mar 24, 202411:51 am

What's the story LiveWire, the electric motorcycle subsidiary of Harley-Davidson, has unveiled its newest bike, the S2 Mulholland. This fourth model in its EV range is built on the S2 electric platform, joining the ranks of the S2 Del Mar and S2 Del Mar Le. The design of this new addition leans more toward Harley's classic cruiser aesthetic, differing from the roadster look of its earlier electric models.

Design and sustainable construction of the S2 Mulholland

The design of the S2 Mulholland harks back to the bikemaker's bobber motorcycles, with features such as a flat handlebar with bar-end mirrors, a round instrument pod, and an elongated slender seat. The bike also distinguishes itself as the first in Harley-Davidson's range to use CAP Hemp bio-composites in its build. Other eco-friendly materials include repurposed ocean fishing nets used for the radiator shroud and wiring caddies, while petroleum-free, recyclable silicone forms the seat.

Performance and range of the capable EV

The S2 Mulholland is driven by a 10.5kWh battery pack and an 84hp PMS electric motor. This setup enables the bike to sprint from 0-60km/h in a mere 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of 160km/h. In city mode, the EV can travel up to 195km on a single charge, which decreases to around 117km when operating at maximum speed on highways.

Features and pricing of the S2 Mulholland

The S2 Mulholland comes equipped with an all-LED lighting setup, a TFT display, voice control, OTA updates, navigation, and more. The suspension system features Hitachi front forks and an adjustable mono-shock at the rear. Disc brakes with Brembo's M4.32 calipers ensure reliable braking performance. The electric cruiser carries a price tag of $15,999 (approximately Rs. 13.35 lakh) and will hit the US market in 2024, with select European markets to follow in 2025.