The 2024 Kawasaki Z900 rolls on 17-inch forged wheels

2024 Kawasaki Z900 launched in India at Rs. 9.3 lakh

By Pradnesh Naik 01:22 pm Feb 21, 202401:22 pm

What's the story Kawasaki has introduced the 2024 Z900 model in India. At Rs. 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom), it is Rs. 9,000 more than the previous model. The bike retains the same mechanics as the 2023 version, featuring a 948cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four-cylinder engine that produces 125hp of power at 9,500rpm and 98.6Nm of torque at 7,700rpm. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox, linked to an assist and slipper clutch.

Next Article

Design

The motorcycle is available in two color schemes

The 2024 Kawasaki Z900 is essentially a successor to the capable Z800, which was in production between 2013 and 2016. The streetfighter offering is available in two color schemes: Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Matte Dark Gray and Ebony/Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray. It features a high-tensile trellis frame, a 17-liter fuel tank, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, a side-slung exhaust, an angular LED headlamp, and a sleek LED taillight.

Features

Features of the new Kawasaki Z900

The Z900 has adjustable inverted forks and mono-shock suspension, twin 300mm front discs with Nissin calipers, and a 250mm rear disc brake. The colored TFT dashboard can connect to smartphones via the 'Rideology' app for notifications and navigation alerts. The bike offers two power modes, three riding modes, three levels of traction control, and non-switchable dual-channel ABS.