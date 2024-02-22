Both bikes feature an all-LED lighting setup

2024 Kawasaki Z650RS v/s Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO: Which is better

By Pradnesh Naik 03:10 am Feb 22, 202403:10 am

What's the story Kawasaki has launched the 2024 version of the Z650RS in India. Priced at Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the roadster motorcycle is available in just one color scheme: Ebony/Metallic Matte Carbon Gray. At that price point, it rivals the capable SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street model from Moto Morini. Between these two, which one is better: the Japanese fighter or the Italian brawler? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The middleweight roadster motorcycle segment has been gaining traction in the past few years. People are opting for capable offerings that provide a perfect blend of power and comfort, without being overpriced. Moto Morini's SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street has been one of the top contenders in India in the 650cc category. However, it is now challenged by the new Z650RS from Kawasaki.

The Kawasaki Z650RS looks more appealing

The Kawasaki Z650RS features a circular headlamp with a chrome surround, twin analog dials with a digital center display, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, an underbelly exhaust, a wide handlebar, and a sleek tail section with an LED taillamp. The Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street has a neo-retro design with a circular LED headlamp, a muscular fuel tank, a single-piece seat, and an LED taillamp.

Both bikes get dual-channel ABS and traction control system

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Kawasaki Z650RS and the SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and a traction control system. For suspension duties, the former gets telescopic forks on the front, while the latter has inverted front forks. Both roadsters get a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

The 2024 Z650RS packs a more powerful engine

The Kawasaki Z650RS boasts a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that delivers 67hp of maximum power and a peak torque output of 64Nm. Powering the Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street is a 649cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder motor that develops a maximum power of 55hp and a peak torque of 54Nm. Transmission duties on both bikes are taken care of by a six-speed manual gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS can be yours at Rs. 6.99 lakh. On the other hand, the Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street ranges between Rs. 6.89 lakh and Rs. 6.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Z650RS makes more sense on our shores with its attractive retro-inspired design, powerful parallel-twin engine, and better brand value.