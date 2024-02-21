The bike is offered in a single shade

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 debuts at Rs. 5.2 lakh

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:18 pm Feb 21, 202406:18 pm

What's the story Kawasaki has introduced the 2024 Ninja 500 in India, priced at Rs. 5.24 lakh (ex-showroom), matching the cost of the Ninja 400. This debut follows shortly after Kawasaki hinted at the Ninja 500's arrival on our shores. With the Ninja 400 currently available at a Rs. 40,000 discount, it's speculated that the Ninja 500 may eventually replace the former in the Indian market.

Next Article

Specs

Features and performance

The Ninja 500 boasts a liquid-cooled, 451cc, parallel-twin engine, generating 45hp of power and 42.6Nm of torque. This engine is also featured in the Eliminator 500 cruiser and Kawasaki's cutting-edge Ninja 7 hybrid motorcycle. Weighing in at 171kg, the bike is slightly heavier than the Ninja 400 (168kg) and Yamaha R3 (169kg), but lighter than Aprilia RS 457 (175kg) and KTM RC 390 (172kg). The Ninja 500 shares similar components with the Ninja 400, including standard dual-channel ABS.

Bookings

Variants and availability

The Indian version of the standard Ninja 500 comes with a negative LCD dash, Bluetooth connectivity, and an all-black color scheme. However, it lacks the keyless ignition found in the higher-end SE variant sold overseas. Bookings for the two-wheeler are now open at Kawasaki dealerships across the country, with deliveries anticipated to start by the end of February.

Competitors

Pricing and rivals

At Rs. 5.24 lakh, the Ninja 500 is pricier than its main competitors - Yamaha R3 (Rs. 4.65 lakh), KTM RC 390 (Rs. 3.18 lakh) and Aprilia RS. 457 (Rs. 4.10 lakh).