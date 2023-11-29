Toyota relaunches iconic Land Cruiser 70 model: Check features

Toyota has re-introduced the legendary Land Cruiser 70 in international markets. First introduced in 1984, the SUV has now made a comeback after being discontinued in 2004. The new JDM-spec model was revealed at the recently concluded Japan Mobility Show and is now available for purchase. This updated version includes modern features such as Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), Downhill Assist Control (DAC), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), and Active Traction Control (A-TRC).

It draws power from a 2.8-liter turbo-diesel engine

In Japan, the revived 70 Series Land Cruiser is available exclusively as a six-door SUV with a 2.8-liter, turbo-diesel engine that produces 201hp of power and 500Nm of torque. In Australia, the off-road vehicle gets a V8 diesel engine, while the UAE version has a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter V6 petrol mill. The versatile model is also available as a pick-up truck and a short three-door variant, depending on the region.

It boasts a wheelbase of 2,730mm

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series is underpinned by a reliable ladder frame chassis and electronic differential locks. It also features a fender-mounted mirror, an old-school solution for blind spots. Toyota's in-house tuner Modellista offers yellow-colored LED fog lamps and other accessories. The JDM model tips the scales at 2,300kg. It measures 4,890mm long, 1,870mm wide, and 1,920mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,730mm.