2024 Tesla Model Y boasts a range of up to 499km on a single charge (Photo credit: Tesla)

2024 Tesla Model Y aces IIHS crash test

By Pradnesh Naik Feb 28, 2024

What's the story Tesla's 2024 Model Y has earned the prestigious "top safety pick +" award from the US-based safety watchdog, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The electric SUV aced nearly all crash tests, with IIHS President David Harkey saying that the test followed the tougher requirements introduced last year. The Model Y's impressive safety performance demonstrates Tesla's commitment to protecting passengers and others on the road.

Performance parameters

Model Y's performance in various categories

The 2024 Model Y was rated 'Good' in the 'crashworthiness' and 'crash avoidance and mitigation' categories, while it got an 'Acceptable' rating in the 'seat belts and child restraints' parameter. For reference, IIHS rates cars in four levels: Good, Acceptable, Marginal, and Poor. Model Y, Tesla's best-selling model, is one of 22 vehicles to receive the "top safety pick +" award, highlighting its exceptional safety and build quality. To recall, the IIHS had recently made its testing standards stricter.

Other vehicles

Other electric vehicles in IIHS Top Safety Picks

In addition to the 2024 Tesla Model Y, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 was the only other electric vehicle to secure the "top safety pick +" award. Rivian's R1T and R1S models, on the other hand, received the "top safety pick" title. These achievements underscore the growing emphasis on safety within the electric vehicle industry. The results also highlight the dedication of several EV makers to providing high levels of protection for their customers.