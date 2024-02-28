Renault Megane E-Tech EV spotted in India for first time
Renault's Megane E-Tech has been seen in India for the first time, fueling rumors of a potential launch in the country. However, as per insiders, the French automaker has imported this specific model for in-house testing and use. The Hyundai KONA Electric-rivaling SUV is one of the most popular models for the brand in the European region. While Renault had previously contemplated launching the Megane E-Tech in India, there have been no updates on those plans as of now.
Megane E-Tech: Features and specifications
The Megane E-Tech is built on the 2020 Megane eVision concept and the CMF-EV platform. It boasts Renault's OpenR display, featuring a 12.3-inch instrument panel and a 12-inch portrait-style infotainment touchscreen. The electric car offers two battery pack choices (40kWh and 60kWh) and two electric motors: a base version generating 130hp/250Nm and a more powerful variant making 218hp/300Nm. Renault claims a driving range of up to 470km, depending on the selected battery option.
Renault's launch plans for India and competitors
Renault is currently exploring the idea of launching an entry-level EV based on the CMF-A EV platform in India. The company is also gearing up for the release of the all-new Duster in 2025. In European markets, where it is primarily sold, the Megane E-Tech competes with vehicles like the Hyundai KONA Electric, Mini Cooper SE, and Kia Niro EV.