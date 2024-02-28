Next Article

Renault Megane E-Tech features flush-fitted door handles for better aerodynamic efficiency

Renault Megane E-Tech EV spotted in India for first time

Feb 28, 2024

What's the story Renault's Megane E-Tech has been seen in India for the first time, fueling rumors of a potential launch in the country. However, as per insiders, the French automaker has imported this specific model for in-house testing and use. The Hyundai KONA Electric-rivaling SUV is one of the most popular models for the brand in the European region. While Renault had previously contemplated launching the Megane E-Tech in India, there have been no updates on those plans as of now.

Highlights of the EV

Megane E-Tech: Features and specifications

The Megane E-Tech is built on the 2020 Megane eVision concept and the CMF-EV platform. It boasts Renault's OpenR display, featuring a 12.3-inch instrument panel and a 12-inch portrait-style infotainment touchscreen. The electric car offers two battery pack choices (40kWh and 60kWh) and two electric motors: a base version generating 130hp/250Nm and a more powerful variant making 218hp/300Nm. Renault claims a driving range of up to 470km, depending on the selected battery option.

Road ahead

Renault's launch plans for India and competitors

Renault is currently exploring the idea of launching an entry-level EV based on the CMF-A EV platform in India. The company is also gearing up for the release of the all-new Duster in 2025. In European markets, where it is primarily sold, the Megane E-Tech competes with vehicles like the Hyundai KONA Electric, Mini Cooper SE, and Kia Niro EV.