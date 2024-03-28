Next Article

Mahindra to launch Thar five-door SUV this Independence Day

By Pradnesh Naik 02:37 pm Mar 28, 2024

What's the story India's SUV specialist Mahindra has officially confirmed the launch date of its much-anticipated model, the Thar five-door. The SUV is slated to arrive on August 15. For reference, the automaker traditionally unveils new models and makes significant announcements on Independence Day. The upcoming lifestyle model will maintain the same silhouette as the existing three-door version, but will feature a longer wheelbase and two additional doors.

Design upgrades

The new Thar model will boast improved looks

The design of the new Thar will incorporate a tweaked front grille, circular LED headlamps with DRLs, LED fog lamps, and larger 19-inch redesigned alloy wheels. Additionally, the off-roader will be equipped with an electrically adjustable single-pane sunroof, a front camera, and ultrasonic parking sensors at the front. These enhancements aim to provide a modern touch while retaining the vehicle's classic off-road appeal.

Interior enhancements

The SUV will feature major interior upgrades

The cabin of the Thar five-door is set to be a significant upgrade from the current model. It will feature a larger infotainment system and wireless smartphone connectivity for an enhanced user experience. The vehicle will also boast a digital instrument cluster and premium seat upholstery, adding to its premium feel. Despite these upgrades, the dashboard design isn't expected to change significantly from the smaller model.

Powertrains

Thar five-door to retain current powertrain options

The upcoming Thar five-door is expected to continue with the same powertrain options as the three-door SUV. Transmission options are likely to be carried over from the current iteration as well. The vehicle will be offered with two engine options, a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol and a 2.2-liter diesel unit, both mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The company plans to offer rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive options for the lifestyle SUV.