The 2025 Hyundai TUCSON rolls on 18-inch dual-tone wheels

Hyundai reveals upgraded 2025 TUCSON SUV: Everything we know

By Pradnesh Naik 10:31 am Mar 28, 202410:31 am

What's the story Hyundai has revealed the specifications for its revamped 2025 TUCSON, set to hit the US market soon. The latest model boasts an enhanced power output for its hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions. The standard hybrid now delivers a combined output of 231hp, marking a 6hp increase from its predecessor. This power surge is credited to an improved electric motor. In addition, the TUCSON plug-in hybrid offers an extra 7hp, resulting in a total combined output of 268hp.

Upgrades

Performance enhancements of the SUV

The standard models of the 2025 TUCSON retain Hyundai's naturally aspirated 2.5-liter engine, which generates 187hp of power. This engine is linked to an eight-speed automatic gearbox that powers either the front wheels or all four. The hybrid versions employ a six-speed automatic and come with a standard all-wheel-drive setup. A novel 'Baby Mode' feature has been introduced to the drive modes on hybrids, engineered to moderate initial acceleration and driver inputs for a smoother ride.

Design revamp

Redesigned exterior of the 2025 TUCSON

The exterior design of the new TUCSON aligns with the global model, featuring subtle modifications to the front grille and skid plates that enhance the vehicle's width. The interior has undergone a complete transformation, mirroring a next-generation model. Two 12.3-inch screens are housed together and the Hyundai logo on the steering wheel has been replaced by four dots, representing morse code for "H."

Interior enhancements

Inside, it features upgraded controls and console

The climate control system in the new TUCSON has been updated with more traditional controls than its previous version. This includes a pair of rotary knobs with integrated screens for AC settings, along with two silver knobs for volume adjustments and other functions. The gear selector has been relocated to the steering wheel column, enabling Hyundai to revamp the center console with a large wireless charging pad and two spacious cup holders.