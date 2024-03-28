Next Article

The iconic McLaren F1 closely resembled the Formula 1 car of its era

McLaren reveals future design language rooted in racing legacy

By Pradnesh Naik Mar 28, 2024

What's the story McLaren, the renowned supercar maker, has given us a glimpse into its future design language. The upcoming styling draws heavily from the company's illustrious racing history, and will be showcased in its next generation of supercars. The design takes cues from various facets of McLaren's legacy, including Formula 1, Can-Am racing, and the legendary F1 road car, ensuring a unique aesthetic continuity with current models.

Design continuity

Signature aesthetic elements to persist in future McLaren models

The preview images and sketches shared by McLaren indicate that the new design will retain the company's existing aesthetic. The front end of future models will continue to feature a low nose and two distinct symmetrical elements, as seen in the new 750S with its integrated headlight/air intake unit. However, the company has not yet disclosed specific details about how this will be incorporated into next-generation models.

Exteriors

Future models to feature sharper side profiles and improved aerodynamics

The side profile of the upcoming design seems sharper and more defined than that of the 750S. The sketches show a deeper downward curve into the door, leading to a more prominent front fender bulge. Additionally, the roof appears flatter and transitions more seamlessly into the rear deck. The extended rear overhang characteristic of the brand's current lineup will remain a feature in future cars, assisting heat dissipation with an open and exposed back end.

Interiors

The interior design reflects McLaren's new philosophy

The new design philosophy will also permeate the interiors of future McLaren models. The cabins are expected to showcase "wrap-around" cockpits that incorporate concave surfaces without sacrificing space. This shift in interior design is part of the company's dedication to preserving a unique aesthetic continuity while introducing innovative elements in its next generation of supercars.

Ownership shift

Design evolution coincides with change in McLaren's ownership

The design evolution follows Mumtalakat Holding Company, Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund, acquiring full ownership of McLaren Group last week. This leadership change is anticipated to enable McLaren to invest in new products and technologies amid recent financial hurdles. The forthcoming hypercar could be the first to display this new design language, with a launch anticipated later this year.