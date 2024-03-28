Next Article

Suzuki V-Strom 800DE features an all-LED lighting setup

Suzuki V-Strom 800DE to debut in India on March 29

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Mar 28, 202412:05 am

What's the story Suzuki Motorcycles, one of the top Japanese bikemakers, has officially disclosed the debut date of the V-Strom 800DE in India. The new-generation adventure-style motorcycle is set to arrive on our shores on March 29. The announcement was made via the company's social media platforms. The ADV, already a hit in global markets, has been spotted doing test runs in India, and was also on display at the Bharat Mobility Show 2024.

A glimpse at the engine and features

The heart of the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE is a robust 776cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that delivers a maximum power output of 83hp and a peak torque of 78Nm. It is equipped with a six-speed gearbox, along with a bi-directional quickshifter. The motorcycle boasts an all-LED lighting setup, a 5.0-inch TFT display, traction control, and ride modes for an improved riding experience.

Hardware and suspension setup

The V-Strom 800DE incorporates inverted front forks and a remote preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear. Braking duties are handled by dual 310mm front discs and a single rear disc with dual-channel ABS. The bike rolls on 21-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) wire-spoked wheels. The wheels are fitted with tubeless tires from Dunlop for a seamless ride. The motorcycle utilizes the same steel frame as the GSX-8S naked bike but features an extended, more durable sub-frame to accommodate additional load.

Riding aids and pricing

The V-Strom 800DE comes loaded with cutting-edge electronic features, including four riding modes and three traction control settings. It also incorporates Suzuki's Easy Start System and Low RPM Assist feature. The motorcycle is anticipated to be priced at around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a strong contender against the BMW 850 GS, Triumph Tiger 900, and Honda Transalp 750.