What's the story Citroen has taken the wraps off its latest model, the Basalt coupe-SUV, which is the third offering under its C-Cubed program. This new vehicle breaks away from the traditional 'C3' alphanumeric naming scheme of previous C-Cubed models. The Basalt is slated to hit the Indian market in the second half of 2024, and will be manufactured locally for both domestic and South American markets.

A look at the design of Basalt

The exterior design of the Basalt bears a striking resemblance to the C3 Aircross, with a nearly identical front fascia, that sports a slightly altered finish for the grille inserts. The new model ushers in projector headlamps, replacing the halogen units seen on existing models. The LED DRL signatures and hood design remain unchanged. Distinctive features such as squared-off wheel arch cladding, a pinched window line, and a smoothly flowing roofline are evident from the side view.

Basalt's unique rear design and dimensions

The Basalt boasts a compact rear end with clean surfacing and newly designed, larger taillamps that showcase new LED signatures. It also flaunts a robust dual-tone bumper finished in black and silver. The SUV aesthetics are enhanced by a raised ride height and a coupe-like roofline. With an approximate length of 4,300m, the Basalt is comparable in size to the C3 Aircross.

Expected interior features of the coupe-SUV

While Citroen has not yet disclosed the details about the interior of the Basalt, it is anticipated to be more feature-rich than its predecessors. Prospective features may include electric folding mirrors, automatic climate control, cruise control, a wireless charging pad, keyless entry, and a start/stop button. These features are expected to be included from the get-go.

It will run on a 1.2-liter engine

The Basalt will borrow its engine from existing C-Cubed models, featuring a 110hp, 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine. The mill would be mated with either a six-speed manual or torque converter automatic gearbox. Citroen intends to roll out an all-electric version of the Basalt, around six months after the petrol-powered model goes on sale. More information about the coupe-SUV is anticipated to be released in mid-2024 before its launch later this year.

