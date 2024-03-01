Next Article

The 2024 SKODA SUPERB features adaptive LED headlamps as standard (Photo credit: SKODA)

SKODA plans to revive diesel engines in India: Here's how

By Pradnesh Naik 11:45 am Mar 01, 202411:45 am

What's the story Czech automotive giant SKODA is gearing up to bring back diesel engines to India, targeting specific vehicle categories. This exciting news was shared by Petr Janeba, SKODA's Head of International Sales. Despite stricter emission regulations, diesel vehicles that meet these standards remain in demand globally, particularly for larger MPVs and SUVs. Janeba disclosed that the brand's flagship sedan model, the 2024 SUPERB, would be the first to reintroduce diesel engine options.

CBU route

Diesel-powered SUPERB to be imported via CBU route

Rumors indicate that SKODA may relaunch its iconic SUPERB in the Indian market via the CBU (Completely Built-Up) route, a tactic designed to avoid the expensive process of homologating the vehicle in India. Importing vehicles in smaller quantities allows OEMs to skip the homologation requirement. Janeba's confirmation of SKODA's plan to bring the diesel variant of the new-age sedan to India lends credibility to these rumors. The carmaker is expected to import around 1,000 units of the SUPERB into India.

Specs

The sedan flaunts a wide butterfly grille and leather upholstery

The SUPERB has been one of the most important cars for SKODA since its introduction in 2001. In the 2024 guise, the sedan features a sloping roofline, sweptback adaptive LED headlamps with DRLs, a wider butterfly grille with a radar unit for ADAS functions, all-new 19-inch designer wheels, and sleek LED taillamps. Its spacious and opulent cabin gets premium leather upholstery, a 10.0-inch Virtual Cockpit, a 13.0-inch infotainment panel with wireless connectivity, and a three-zone climate control with air purifier.

Powertrains

Multiple engine options

The 2024 SUPERB, which had its global debut in November 2023, is likely to be introduced in India in the sedan guise only. Powertrain options will include two mild hybrids: a 1.5-liter mHEV mill generating 148hp and a 2.0-liter TSI unit developing either 201hp or 261hp of power. The potent 2.0-liter TDi diesel motor will likely be available in a 148hp front-wheel-drive option and a 190hp all-wheel-drive version, both paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

Information

Expected pricing and rival

In India, we expect the 2024 SKODA SUPERB to carry a hefty premium over the outgoing model, which ranged between Rs. 32 lakh and Rs. 37.29 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). At that price point, the full-size sedan will primarily rival the Toyota Camry.

Poll