Land Rover Defender Octa will feature high-end Brembo calipers for enhanced braking performance

Everything we know about Land Rover's most powerful Defender variant

By Pradnesh Naik 04:20 pm Mar 27, 2024

What's the story Land Rover is set to introduce the high-performance Defender Octa for the global markets, sometime in late 2024. This off-road-biased SUV is being hailed as the most potent Defender version to date, equipped with a twin-turbocharged V8 engine with mild-hybrid assist. While the exact output remains under wraps, it's speculated that it could rival the impressive 518hp, 5.0-liter V8 motor currently available in the high-riding off-roader.

About the powertrain

The power behind the upcoming Defender Octa

The heart of the Defender Octa is anticipated to be a robust 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine, borrowed from BMW. This powerhouse also fuels the Range Rover series, which includes the legendary Sport SV model, delivering 609hp of maximum power and 800Nm of peak torque. It's known for its ability to accelerate the Range Rover Sport SV from 0-100km/h in a mere 3.8 seconds.

Information

Advanced suspension and braking systems expected in the SUV

The Defender Octa will incorporate a '6D Dynamics' hydraulic interlinked air suspension system. This cutting-edge technology ensures a near-level stance during acceleration, braking, and cornering on-road. Complementing this feature will be high-performance Brembo brakes, providing superior stopping power for this formidable SUV.

Design elements

Distinctive design elements will differentiate it from the standard model

The Defender Octa will set itself apart from its counterparts with unique diamond-inspired badges, both inside and out. The exterior will showcase a gloss-black diamond on a machined and sandblasted titanium disc. Inside, an eye-catching red, illuminated diamond badge at the base of the steering wheel will enhance its distinctive charm.

Role

The role of Defender OCTA in JLR's rebranding journey

The launch of the Defender Octa comes on the heels of Jaguar Land Rover's significant rebranding last year, which saw the company adopt the name JLR. The firm announced its intention to transform Defender, Discovery, and Range Rover into separate brands. The introduction of the new Defender Octa is seen as a crucial step in this direction, as it's expected to be the flagship model in the off-roader's lineup.