Next Article

The 2025 MINI Cooper S features an all-LED lighting setup

2025 MINI Cooper S debuts in the US: Check features

By Pradnesh Naik 10:26 am Mar 27, 202410:26 am

What's the story The 2025 Cooper S, the newest ICE-powered model from the BMW-owned MINI, has made its grand entrance into the US market. With a starting price of $33,195 (around Rs. 27.65 lakh), this model will be available exclusively in the S avatar and will feature a single powertrain option. Notably, MINI has confirmed that the sporty super-mini will not include a manual transmission.

Performance

Powertrain details of the 2025 Cooper S

Under the hood of the 2025 Mini Cooper S lies a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, inline-four-cylinder engine. The powerhouse is capable of delivering an impressive 201hp of maximum power and 300Nm of peak torque. The power is transferred to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. According to the British marque, this new model can sprint from a standstill to 96km/h in a mere 6.3 seconds, under ideal conditions.

Base model

Features and pricing for the base model

The base price of the 2025 Cooper S includes a $995 (about Rs. 82,922) destination charge and offers a Hardtop in Signature trim. This package includes features such as 17-inch dual-tone wheels, four color options, a 9.4-inch infotainment display, and fabric seats available in light gray or black shades. It also has heated front seats and steering wheel, a head-up display, a panoramic glass roof, dynamic cruise control, automatic headlights, and parking assist among other tech systems as standard.

Higher variants

Upgrades and pricing for mid-range and top-end Cooper S models

For those seeking more luxury and tech features, the Signature Plus trim is available for an additional $2,400 (roughly Rs. 1.99 lakh). This upgrade offers two-tone body/roof color options and additional tech features like MINI's Active Driving Assistant. The top-tier Iconic trim adds even more features such as AR navigation and powered front seats, but it also increases the base price by $4,100 (around Rs. 3.41 lakh), bringing the total to $37,295 (approximately Rs. 31.07 lakh).