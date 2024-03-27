Next Article

The Urus was a major contributor to last year's record-breaking sales for Lamborghini

Lamborghini CEO envisions a future for internal combustion engine technology

By Pradnesh Naik 09:34 am Mar 27, 202409:34 am

What's the story Despite Lamborghini's plans to electrify its entire lineup by 2024, CEO Stephan Winkelmann remains hopeful about the longevity of internal combustion engine (ICE) technology in super sports cars beyond 2030. This was evident last year, with the iconic Italian marque selling over 10,000 cars for the first time. He clarified that the company intends to incorporate both hybrid and combustion engines into its supercars for as long as it's viable.

Goal

Hybrid strategy by Lamborghini promises performance and reduced emissions

In response to concerns about the performance of electric or electrified sports cars, Winkelmann assured that Lamborghini's hybrid strategy would preserve its character while lowering emissions. "The first phase of hybridization is safeguarding both, you have more power, you have less emissions and you still have sound of combustion engine," he elaborated. For reference, the hybrid setup on its current flagship, the Revuelto, boosts the power output to an impressive 1,015hp, while still being compliant with Euro 5 norms.

Plan

Dual approach toward electrification and ICE

Winkelmann further detailed Lamborghini's dual strategy toward vehicle technology. "We have two strategies going in parallel: one, for the daily driveable cars, we will shift to electrification sooner than for the super sports cars. For super sports cars, we will keep the doors open as long as possible to continue to have internal combustion engines together with the battery," he announced. This approach is viewed as a promising prospect even post-2030.

Achievement

Record-breaking sales for Lamborghini in 2023

Lamborghini set a new global sales record in 2023, selling 10,112 cars. In India alone, the company sold an unprecedented 103 cars. Winkelmann attributed this achievement to consistent tax policies and a youthful consumer base in our country. He also highlighted the role of non-resident Indians in buying Lamborghini overseas to boost sales on our shores.

Focus on 2024

The carmaker forecasts robust sales in India for 2024

Winkelmann anticipates that Lamborghini's sales in India could outdo the record established in 2023. While he acknowledged a strong order book, he also warned of potential short-term delivery delays due to the ongoing global shipping crisis. "So, there will be or there were some delays now at the beginning of the year, but this shipping delays...this will be adjusted," he reassured.