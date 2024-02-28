Next Article

Ola's AI chatbot says rival Ather's EV is best

By Pradnesh Naik 05:04 pm Feb 28, 2024

What's the story Ola's Krutrim AI chatbot has declared Ather Energy's 450X Gen3 as India's top electric scooter, ignoring the company's own flagship S1 Pro model. An X user shared his conversation with Krutrim AI, in which he asked the chatbot about India's best electric scooter. The chatbot replied: "Based on the information provided, the Ather 450X Gen3 is considered the best electric scooter in India." It also praised the EV for its premium experience, ride quality, build, and overall performance.

Specifications and rivals

Ather 450X Gen3's specifications and rivals

The Ather 450X Gen3 boasts a 3.7kWh battery, offering a range of up to 146km. It can charge from 0 to 80% in 4 hours and 30 minutes. With a top speed of 90km/h and a 0 to 40km/h acceleration time of 3.3 seconds, this scooter competes with models like the Ola S1 Pro. For reference, the S1 Pro has a 4kWh battery, boasting a range of up to 190km per charge and a top speed of 120km/h.

Price comparison

Ola S1 Pro is slightly cheaper than Ather 450X Gen3

Both the Ola S1 Pro and Ather 450X Gen3 have similar price points. The former costs Rs. 1.3 lakh and the latter is priced at Rs. 1.38 lakh for the version with a smaller 2.9kWh battery pack. There's also a 450X Gen3 variant with a 3.7kWh battery pack available for Rs. 1.45 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom and before subsidies). The Ather 450X and Ola S1 Pro remain direct competitors in India's electric scooter market.