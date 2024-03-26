Next Article

Volkswagen R is trying to become independent brand: Here's why

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 05:55 pm Mar 26, 2024

What's the story Volkswagen R, the high-performance division of renowned German automaker Volkswagen, is on its way to becoming an independent brand. The "R" designation, which was first introduced in 2002 with the Golf R32, has since been used to denote the top-tier versions of various Volkswagen models. As part of this exciting evolution, a dedicated Volkswagen R section will be unveiled at the Autostadt theme park in Wolfsburg this summer.

Autostadt: The new home for Volkswagen R

Drawing parallels with the BMW Welt in Munich, Autostadt attracts approximately two million visitors each year and features pavilions for Volkswagen Group brands such as Skoda, SEAT, Audi, and Lamborghini. The upcoming R pavilion will span 1,076 square feet and is set to open its doors this summer.

Showcasing innovation at the Volkswagen R Pavilion

The new Volkswagen R section at Autostadt will provide fans with an opportunity to explore concept cars and limited-run production models. In keeping with Volkswagen's commitment to electrification, electric performance models will also be on display. This initiative is already underway as seen with the Touareg R that boasts a plug-in hybrid V6 powertrain.

Traditional engines remain part of Volkswagen R's DNA

While there is a clear shift toward electrification, Volkswagen R isn't completely abandoning traditional internal combustion engines. For instance, the Golf R facelift set for release this summer will continue to feature a traditional engine but will not include a manual gearbox. This change is unlikely to affect European markets where the Mk8 was never offered with three pedals, but may disappoint enthusiasts in the US.

The path to independence for Volkswagen R

Volkswagen's decision to make R a separate entity from its main brand was initiated in 2020, when it became a separate business unit. This move is reminiscent of similar steps taken by other brands within the VW Group, such as SEAT introducing standalone models for its US-bound Cupra spin-off marque and Audi Sport operating as a separate entity within Audi. The separation of Volkswagen R is a testament to the brand's evolution since its inception in 2002.