The vehicle has recently completed its first real-world test

This autonomous vehicle can fix potholes and repair roads

By Akash Pandey 05:49 pm Mar 26, 202405:49 pm

What's the story An innovative autonomous vehicle, dubbed ARRES (Autonomous Road Repair System), is currently undergoing trials in Hertfordshire, just north of London. This cutting-edge system is the brainchild of a dedicated team from the University of Liverpool and tech firm Robotiz3d. With its design reminiscent of the Tesla Cybertruck, ARRES is engineered to identify and mend road cracks independently.

About ARRES

It is a fusion of high-tech and practicality

ARRES incorporates a variety of sensors, cameras, and other advanced technology with patching equipment to autonomously repair road cracks. While it has the capability to be remotely operated by a human, the main objective of this project is to create a system that can perform road repairs round-the-clock without human intervention. The Hertfordshire County Council has been an active participant in this project since its inception in 2020.

Accomplishment

ARRES successfully completes initial real-world test

The Hertfordshire County Council has confirmed that ARRES has successfully completed its initial real-world test. Although specific operational aspects of ARRES are yet to be disclosed, additional testing in Hertfordshire is scheduled to fine-tune the system for official deployment. There are also plans to build a larger version of ARRES capable of undertaking more extensive automated road repair tasks.

Robotiz3D's goal

Transforming road maintenance practices

Sebastiano Fichera, one of the founders and Technical Director at Robotiz3d, expressed his commitment to creating a secure and sustainable road infrastructure through smart, automated maintenance and repair systems. He elaborated that their product, ARRES Prevent, is engineered to autonomously carry out crack sealing tasks by integrating features from their AI-powered road survey solution, ARRES Eye, with advanced robotics and unmanned mobility. This initiative is aimed at proactively reducing the number of potholes on roads.