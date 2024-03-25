Next Article

New features and powertrain options are expected

Mahindra gears up to unveil 2 new SUVs in 2024

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:39 am Mar 25, 202409:39 am

What's the story Mahindra, a leading player in the SUV market, is all set to roll out two fresh models in India in 2024. This comes after a relatively subdued 2023 for the company, which did not witness any major vehicle launches on our shores. The upcoming models include the refreshed version of the Mahindra XUV300 and the much-anticipated Thar 5-Door.

Car #1

Revamped Mahindra XUV300 will boast these features

The upgraded Mahindra XUV300 is scheduled for an April 2024 release. The new model will flaunt a design influenced by Mahindra's upcoming BE series of SUVs. The refurbished XUV300 has been spotted several times during trial runs on Indian roads, indicating its imminent launch. Inside, it will boast a standalone 10.25-inch infotainment panel, and a driver's display of similar size, reflecting features seen in the recently revamped XUV400 EV Pro range.

Powertrain

XUV300 (facelift) to retain engine options

The facelifted XUV300 will retain its existing engine options: a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel, a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol, and a 1.2-liter tGDi petrol unit. However, there are hints that Mahindra might introduce a new 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox in the updated SUV model. This potential inclusion would signify a significant upgrade to the vehicle's mechanical attributes.

Car #2

Looks of the Thar Armada

The second major launch from Mahindra this year will be the Thar 5-Door, projected to hit India in the latter part of 2024. Production is slated to begin in June. Likely to bear the Thar Armada name, this new model will integrate components from the Scorpio-N. Spy photos have shown that the top-tier model will come with a host of enhancements including 19-inch alloy rims, a single-pane sunroof, and LED headlamps.

Facts

Thar Armada to showcase upgraded interiors and powertrain

The Thar Armada will present a range of interior features including leather seats, rear AC vents, front and rear armrests, and a sunglass holder. The powertrain package will include a familiar 2.2-liter, mHawk diesel and a 2.0-liter mStallion petrol engine. Buyers will have the choice between a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The four-wheel-drive system will be standard across all trims, with Mahindra possibly introducing a rear-wheel-drive option at a later date.