By Pradnesh Naik 05:36 pm Mar 24, 202405:36 pm

What's the story K-Speed Customs, a renowned motorcycle customization shop in Thailand, has unveiled its newest creation, a scrambler-inspired motorcycle based on the Triumph Motorcycles's Speed 400. This new model, dubbed the 'Diabolus Tracker,' represents the second time K-Speed has transformed a Triumph bike. Their previous endeavor was a robust makeover of the Triumph Scrambler 400 X into a potent ADV offering.

Design

Diabolus Tracker: A fusion of classic and contemporary

The Diabolus Tracker maintains certain features from the original Speed 400, such as the handlebar and fuel tank. However, it incorporates several new elements for a more robust appearance. The bike now sports a round LED headlight and an elevated fender, echoing motocross-inspired design. Furthermore, the instrument console has been repositioned to the frame beneath the fuel tank, bolstering its rugged appeal without compromising functionality.

Specifications

Engine and exhaust system overhauls

The engine crankcase of the Diabolus Tracker has been refreshed with new panels showcasing a machined finish. The exhaust system has also been modified, now being a more compact unit that only extends to the bike's underbelly. Moreover, the subframe and tail section have been trimmed down, resulting in a smaller seat that aligns with this custom bike's minimalist design.

Custom parts

Tires and availability of custom parts

One of the most notable transformations in the Diabolus Tracker is its tires. The bike now comes with large dual-purpose block pattern tires, amplifying its off-road allure. All these alterations are made using custom parts from K-Speed, which can be purchased on their official website. For customers in India wishing to modify their Speed 400s, K-Speed provides free shipping via standard methods, although potential import duties may apply.

Performance

Performance and market rivalry

Despite the visual modifications, the performance of the Triumph Speed 400 remains consistent. It is still powered by a 398cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 40hp of maximum power and 37.5Nm of peak torque. With an ex-showroom price of Rs. 2.33 lakh, the bike competes with other models in the sub-500cc category such as KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R, Honda CB300R, and Zontes GK350.

