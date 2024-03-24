Next Article

The modified Royal Enfield Continental GT 650s feature an all-LED lighting setup

These customized Royal Enfield Continental GT 650s exude vintage vibes

What's the story Mexico City's Hardheads Motostudio has crafted two unique Continental GT 650s, Royal Enfield's popular cafe racer model. Both bikes exude a vintage racing vibe with full fairings, new seats, and other alterations. For the project, the bike modifier used two Mr Clean variants, known for their fully chromed fuel tanks. Dubbed HH5 and HH6, these custom bikes sport a retro appearance reminiscent of 1960s cafe racers.

Key upgrades

Key modifications and vintage appeal

To achieve this classic look, Hardheads added full fairings similar to those on vintage cafe racers. They swapped the original raised clip-on handlebars for a custom lowered one. The subframe is shortened, and a custom seat, and circular LED taillight are added for a sleeker profile. The stock exhaust was replaced with a two-to-one aftermarket unit from 'S&S Cycles.' The finishing touch is the retro ribbed tires on spoke wheels, completing the timeless appeal.

About the motorcycle

Continental GT 650: Sportiest Royal Enfield motorcycle to date

The sporty Continental GT 650 can be yours in India between Rs. 3.19 lakh and Rs. 3.45 lakh (ex-showroom). It features a muscular fuel tank, a circular LED headlight, a clip-on handlebar, wire-spoked or alloy wheels, a rider-only saddle, dual exhausts, and a semi-digital twin-pod instrument console. It comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to ensure rider safety. Powering the bike is a 648cc, air-and-oil cooled, SOHC, eight-valve, parallel twin engine (47hp/52Nm).