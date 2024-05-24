Next Article

It will get a large roof spoiler

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport to break cover on May 31

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:52 am May 24, 202409:52 am

What's the story Volkswagen has officially announced the debut of its new model, the Golf GTI Clubsport, scheduled for May 31. In anticipation of this launch, the automaker has released several teaser images, to give potential customers a sneak peek into what the new model will look like. The GTI Clubsport is not just a modified version of the GTI; it features a completely new fascia and upgraded headlights.

Exteriors

A glimpse into the design

The new Golf GTI Clubsport boasts a lit-up VW badge on the grille, a large roof spoiler, and new taillights. The rear fascia of the vehicle is similar to that of the Golf R, but with single exhaust pipes at each corner. The car rides on new 19-inch rims, with an option for Warmenau forged wheels weighing 7.71kg. Despite a body wrap on the near-production variant shown in teasers, viewers can get a general idea of its appearance.

Performance specs

Most powerful front-wheel-drive GTI yet

Volkswagen has kept mechanical changes to the Golf GTI Clubsport under wraps, but promises it will be the most powerful front-wheel-drive GTI yet. The car will feature an electronically-controlled front differential lock and optional DCC adaptive chassis control. A special drive mode exclusive to Clubsport is designed specifically for lapping at Nürburgring, where VW plans to debut this hatchback. While exact horsepower figures are yet to be revealed, it is known that it will exceed the current GTI's 241hp.

Race car details

Volkswagen announces one-off GTI Clubsport 24h race car

In addition to the new Golf GTI Clubsport, Volkswagen has also announced a GTI Clubsport one-off 24h race car that will produce 343hp. This race car is specifically tuned to run on E20 fuel, among other upgrades. The extent of Volkswagen's ambitions for its track-focused GTI remains to be seen. The official debut of the Clubsport will take place at Nürburgring during the ADAC 24-hour race later this month, where Volkswagen will also compete with its Clubsport 24h model.