It will only be available in petrol form

Nissan to launch X-Trail in India soon: Expected features

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:42 am May 24, 202409:42 am

What's the story Nissan is gearing up to broaden its footprint in India with the launch of the new X-Trail. Since discontinuing the Kicks and operating solely with the Magnite compact SUV from April 2023, this move marks a significant expansion for the company. The fourth-generation X-Trail, available internationally since 2021, was brought to India in 2022 for testing. Now confirmed for a June-July release this year, it will only be available in petrol form.

Import details

X-Trail to be imported as a completely built unit

The X-Trail will be imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), according to a dealer who spoke with Autocar India. The dealer described it as "a special limited import for true petrol aficionados - especially for Nissan lovers." The SUV will be brought into the country under a government policy that permits up to 2,500 models per annum, without requiring homologation.

Specifications and rivalry

X-Trail's petrol-only configuration and market competition

The seven-seater SUV will only be available as a petrol model, unlike the hybrid variant showcased in India in October 2022. The Indian X-Trail will feature a 1.5-liter, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that makes 204hp of power and 305Nm of peak torque. It's confirmed to come with a CVT gearbox, but whether it'll feature 2WD or AWD is yet to be determined. The X-Trail is expected to compete directly with the SKODA Kodiaq due to its size and petrol-only configuration.

Upcoming models

Future plans for Nissan's Indian market

The decision to launch the petrol X-Trail was based on Nissan's research, according to the dealer. The dealer also revealed that more models with different powertrains are being planned for later release. There's no confirmation on which models and powertrains will arrive next, but it's worth noting that Nissan sells mild-hybrid versions of X-Trail and offers a hybrid powertrain called e-Power. Despite a lack of new mass-market models lined up for India, X-Trail could help maintain interest in the brand.