Kanwar Yatra: Uttarakhand mandates food licenses at roadside eateries

In a bid to ensure food safety for pilgrims during the upcoming Kanwar Yatra , the Uttarakhand government has mandated all eateries along the pilgrimage route to prominently display valid food licenses or registration certificates. The order applies to hotels, dhabas, roadside eateries, food carts, and stalls. Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar stressed that these establishments must showcase a clear copy of their license or registration certificate in a visible location for customers.

Safety measures 'Food safety display board' to be installed Kumar also stressed the importance of installing a "Food Safety Display Board" in hotels and eateries. This board will help customers know who is responsible for food quality at these establishments. He warned that failure to comply with these instructions could lead to action under Section 55 of the Food Safety Act 2006, which carries a fine of up to ₹2 lakh.

Food quality No compromise with quality of food: Kumar The government has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy toward food adulteration during the religious event. Kumar said, "There will be no compromise with the quality of food served to devotees at pandals and community kitchens or bhandaras." Immediate legal action will be taken against those who adulterate or tamper with standards. Special teams of food safety officers have been deployed in key districts such as Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, and Uttarkashi to monitor compliance.