What's behind Karnataka's 23 heart attack deaths in 40 days

Karnataka's Hassan district has witnessed a shocking spike in heart attack-related deaths, with 23 fatalities in just 40 days. The victims were mostly young or middle-aged individuals (19-45 years). Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has formed an expert committee, headed by Dr Ravindranath of the Jayadeva Institute, to investigate this unusual trend. The panel is expected to submit its report within 10 days.

Vaccine concerns Link between these deaths and COVID vaccine, says CM Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has raised concerns about a possible link between these deaths and the COVID-19 vaccine. He suggested that the vaccine may have been approved and distributed too quickly, possibly contributing to these fatalities. "It cannot be denied that the hasty approval and distribution of the COVID vaccine to the public could also be a reason for these deaths," he wrote on X.

Investigation underway Health minister assures report will bring clarity Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has also asked the expert team to investigate these deaths and see if similar cases are occurring elsewhere in the state. He asked people not to panic, assuring that the health department is treating this matter seriously. "Once we get the report, we will be able to speak with greater clarity," he said.

Number 8% increase in patient footfall at Jayadeva hospital The steep rise in cases has resulted in an 8% increase in patient footfall at Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru during the last two weeks, primarily from Hassan and nearby regions. Doctors said many people are coming in for preventative check-ups as their fears rise. According to the District Health and Family Welfare Department, Hassan has reported 507 heart attack instances in the past two years, with 190 fatalities.