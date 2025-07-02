Why transporters in Maharashtra are on an indefinite strike?

Transporters in Maharashtra , including truck operators, have started an indefinite strike. The protest is against the "unjust" collection of fines through electronic challans (e-challans) and other unresolved issues such as infrastructure deficiencies. The strike was called by a group called "Vahatukdar Bachao Kruti Samiti," which has gained support from several transport associations across the state.

Protest details Strike to affect 1.5-2L vehicles Baba Shinde, a Pune-based transporters' leader, said their demands include an end to the forced collection of e-challan fines and termination of old e-challans. They also want the end of the mandatory cleaner rule for heavy vehicles and a review of no-entry timings in metro cities. The strike will affect roughly 1.5 lakh to two lakh trucks and other goods-carrying vehicles across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra.

Exemption clause AIMTC backs the strike Despite the strike, essential goods transport such as milk, vegetables, and medicines will not be affected. The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), the apex body of transporters in India, has backed the strike along with other transport bodies like Maharashtra Rajya Truck Tempo Tanker Bus Vahatuk Mahasangh and Navi Mumbai Transport Association.