Why transporters in Maharashtra are on an indefinite strike?
What's the story
Transporters in Maharashtra, including truck operators, have started an indefinite strike. The protest is against the "unjust" collection of fines through electronic challans (e-challans) and other unresolved issues such as infrastructure deficiencies. The strike was called by a group called "Vahatukdar Bachao Kruti Samiti," which has gained support from several transport associations across the state.
Protest details
Strike to affect 1.5-2L vehicles
Baba Shinde, a Pune-based transporters' leader, said their demands include an end to the forced collection of e-challan fines and termination of old e-challans. They also want the end of the mandatory cleaner rule for heavy vehicles and a review of no-entry timings in metro cities. The strike will affect roughly 1.5 lakh to two lakh trucks and other goods-carrying vehicles across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra.
Exemption clause
AIMTC backs the strike
Despite the strike, essential goods transport such as milk, vegetables, and medicines will not be affected. The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), the apex body of transporters in India, has backed the strike along with other transport bodies like Maharashtra Rajya Truck Tempo Tanker Bus Vahatuk Mahasangh and Navi Mumbai Transport Association.
Government response
Maha govt forms committee to resolve issues
In response to the strike, the Maharashtra government has formed a 10-member committee led by Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar. The panel includes senior officers from Mumbai Traffic Police, Highway Police and Motor Vehicles Department as well as leaders of transport associations. It will submit its report within a month on the issues raised by transporters during their indefinite sit-in protest at Mumbai's Azad Maidan.