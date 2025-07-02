India's 1st 'Living Will Clinic' goes live: What is it?

Mumbai 's P D Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre has launched India's first "Living Will Clinic." The initiative aims to help individuals document their medical treatment preferences in case they are unable to communicate due to unforeseen health circumstances. This legal document, known as a living will, allows people to maintain control over their future healthcare decisions.

Patient empowerment Anyone above 18 can create a living will Dr. Smriti Khanna, a consultant in Palliative Medicine at the hospital, explained that anyone above 18 can create a living will. This includes healthy people and those with chronic or life-threatening diseases. The document can be changed or scrapped anytime before its implementation, ensuring flexibility for patients and their families.

Decision-making support Clinic to assist families in tough situations Dr. Roop Gursahani, the hospital's Head of Neurology, said that the clinic will help families who have to make tough decisions without knowing their loved ones' wishes. He said, "Our healthcare system currently lacks preparedness for situations where patients are unable to communicate for themselves." The Living Will Clinic aims to empower individuals by explaining options and documenting wishes in advance.

Legal provisions Nomination of at least 2 people required As per a 2018 Supreme Court order, individuals can nominate at least two people to make healthcare decisions on their behalf. These nominees should be over 18 years old and understand the patient's wishes while being geographically accessible. Dr. Khanna emphasized that discussions about end-of-life care are essential for advance care planning, calling the living will process central to personalized medicine.