Doodling can help you release stress: Here's how
What's the story
Creative doodling is a deceptively simple yet extremely effective way to reduce stress. The activity includes drawing out random shapes, patterns or images without any particular aim. It can help people concentrate their thoughts and turn emotions into art. People can feel relaxed and have a clearer mind by indulging in creative doodelling. Here are five ways to use creative doodelling as a stress relief tool.
Basic shapes
Start with simple shapes
Start your doodling journey with simple shapes such as circles, squares, and triangles. These simple forms can help you create more complex designs. Concentrating on these shapes is also a good way to let your mind relax and drift away from stressful thoughts. Once you master these basic elements, you can slowly start adding more complex patterns into your doodles.
Repetition
Use repetitive patterns
Repetitive patterns like spirals or zigzags can be super soothing when added to your doodles. The repetition of a pattern creates a rhythm that calms your mind and takes away anxiety. This technique encourages mindfulness by keeping you occupied in the moment while stressors fade into the background.
Color play
Experiment with colors
Introducing colors into your doodles adds another layer of creativity and expression. Choose colors that resonate with your current mood or those that evoke feelings of calmness and happiness. Experimenting with different color combinations not only enhances the visual appeal of your artwork but also gives an emotional outlet for stress relief.
Mandala creation
Create personal mandalas
Design your own mandalas for an inward focus. Not only does their symmetry and balance promote relaxation, these art forms, with geometric designs or symbols of personal importance, center your thoughts away from external pressures. It gives structure and freedom, relieving tension and enhancing well-being when practiced regularly.
Breathing focus
Incorporate mindful breathing
While you're at it with your creative doodling, throw in some mindful breathing and you'll be surprised at how much it calms you down. The combination of the two takes your focus away from stress, and into a much more mindful and relaxed state. By matching your breath to each stroke, you create a meditative practice that grounds and centers you, and is a great stress reliever.