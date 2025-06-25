Doodling can help you release stress: Here's how

Creative doodling is a deceptively simple yet extremely effective way to reduce stress. The activity includes drawing out random shapes, patterns or images without any particular aim. It can help people concentrate their thoughts and turn emotions into art. People can feel relaxed and have a clearer mind by indulging in creative doodelling. Here are five ways to use creative doodelling as a stress relief tool.

Basic shapes Start with simple shapes Start your doodling journey with simple shapes such as circles, squares, and triangles. These simple forms can help you create more complex designs. Concentrating on these shapes is also a good way to let your mind relax and drift away from stressful thoughts. Once you master these basic elements, you can slowly start adding more complex patterns into your doodles.

Repetition Use repetitive patterns Repetitive patterns like spirals or zigzags can be super soothing when added to your doodles. The repetition of a pattern creates a rhythm that calms your mind and takes away anxiety. This technique encourages mindfulness by keeping you occupied in the moment while stressors fade into the background.

Color play Experiment with colors Introducing colors into your doodles adds another layer of creativity and expression. Choose colors that resonate with your current mood or those that evoke feelings of calmness and happiness. Experimenting with different color combinations not only enhances the visual appeal of your artwork but also gives an emotional outlet for stress relief.

Mandala creation Create personal mandalas Design your own mandalas for an inward focus. Not only does their symmetry and balance promote relaxation, these art forms, with geometric designs or symbols of personal importance, center your thoughts away from external pressures. It gives structure and freedom, relieving tension and enhancing well-being when practiced regularly.