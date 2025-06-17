How a simple symptom led to Eric Dane's ALS diagnosis
What's the story
Hollywood actor Eric Dane recently gave his first television interview since revealing his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.
The 52-year-old actor spoke to Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America about the symptoms that led to his diagnosis around a year and a half ago.
He initially noticed weakness in his right hand, which he attributed to fatigue from excessive texting.
But something much severe was behind it.
Diagnosis journey
'It's on me the second I wake up'
Dane's symptoms worsened over time, leading him to consult multiple hand and nerve specialists. After nine months of consultations, he was finally diagnosed with ALS.
"I will never forget those three letters," he said during the interview. "It's on me the second I wake up."
The disease gradually destroys the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that control muscles in both the upper and lower body, according to the ALS Association.
Symptom progression
Right arm, hand have completely stopped working: Dane
Dane revealed that his right arm and hand have "completely stopped working." He fears that he may lose function in his left arm and hand within a few months.
"I feel like maybe a couple, few more months, and I won't have my left hand [functioning] either," he said during the interview.
The actor also expressed concern about losing mobility in his legs, which he described as "sobering."
Family focus
The actor shares 2 daughters with Rebecca Gayheart
Dane, who is best known for his role as Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan on Grey's Anatomy, shares two teenage daughters with his Rebecca Gayheart.
Despite their separation in 2018, they have remained close and supportive of each other.
"I talk to her every day," Dane said about Gayheart during the interview. "We have managed to become better friends and better parents."
Career continuation
'I don't think this is the end of my story'
Dane, who has also appeared in HBO's Euphoria, said he is focused on his family and continuing to work as long as possible.
"At the end of the day, just all I want to do is spend time with my family and work a little bit if I can," he said.
"I don't think this is the end of my story."
He will appear in the hit teen show's third season.