What's the story

Hollywood actor Eric Dane recently gave his first television interview since revealing his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

The 52-year-old actor spoke to Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America about the symptoms that led to his diagnosis around a year and a half ago.

He initially noticed weakness in his right hand, which he attributed to fatigue from excessive texting.

But something much severe was behind it.