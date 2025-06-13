Eric Dane discusses ALS battle: 'Not the end of me'
What's the story
Hollywood actor Eric Dane, known for his roles in Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, recently opened up about his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis.
In an interview with Diane Sawyer for Good Morning America, he spoke about how the disease affects him daily.
"I wake up every day and I'm immediately reminded that this is happening," he said. "It's not a dream."
Positive outlook
Actor plans to continue working despite health condition
Despite his diagnosis, Dane remains optimistic about his future.
"I don't think this is the end of my story. I don't feel like this is the end of me," the 52-year-old said during the interview.
The actor also revealed that he plans to continue working on Euphoria Season 3 despite his health condition.
He plays Cal Jacobs on the HBO series, a role he's held since 2019.
Family support
Dane grateful for family's support during this challenging time
Dane expressed gratitude for his family's support during this challenging time.
He has two children, Billie Beatrice and Georgia Geraldine, with his wife Rebecca Gayheart.
The couple has been married since 2004, although Gayheart filed for divorce in 2018, citing irreconcilable differences.
However, she dismissed the divorce in March, just a month before Dane's ALS announcement.
Career continuation
Upcoming projects
Despite his diagnosis, Dane is determined to continue working.
He told Variety that he is "ready and willing to do just about anything," although he understands there may be limitations on certain roles.
His upcoming projects include Countdown, a Prime Video crime drama where he plays Nathan Blythe, and Euphoria Season 3.
He also has two films in the pipeline—Family Secrets and Into the Beautiful.